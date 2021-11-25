Sputnik V is the best vaccine to protect against mortality from COVID: Survey

A unique comparative study of five vaccines in EU member Hungary on 3.7 million people shows Sputnik V is the best vaccine to protect against mortality from COVID with 98% efficacy and 85.7% efficacy against infection

Moscow/New Delhi, November 25, 2021 – A unique independent nationwide observational study in EU member state Hungary estimating and directly comparing efficacy of five vaccines against COVID has demonstrated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has the highest (98%) efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection leading alongside the vaccine by Moderna.

The study based on the real world data from 3.7 million vaccinated individuals in Hungary is available at:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X2100639X

Hungary was the first country in EU to authorize Sputnik V. The article analyses data from the National Public Health Center (NPHC).

Between 22 January 2021 and 10 June 2021, residents of Hungary received two doses of Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as part of the national vaccination program. The Russian vaccine proved the best in protection against COVID related mortality and leads alongside the vaccine by Moderna in efficacy rate against COVID infection based on analysis of data from 820,000 individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V (see the chart below). The study has also demonstrated Sputnik V is 100% effective against COVID related deaths in individuals aged 16–44 years.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

“With 98% efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection Sputnik V has demonstrated the best results among five vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca) administered in EU member state Hungary as part of an independent study based on data from 3.7 million people.”

