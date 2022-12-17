SRL Diagnostics launches state of the art laboratory in Panchkula

December 17, 2022: SRL Diagnostics, India’s largest diagnostics service provider today announced the launch of a new laboratory in Panchkula, Haryana. The state-of-the-art laboratory has the capacity to conduct 20,000+ tests in a month ranging from simple routine tests to semi-specialized and specialized tests. Recognizing the rising demand for quality diagnostic services, SRL has expanded its capabilities by launching the additional laboratory in Haryana. The citizens of Panchkula will now have access to SRL’s extensive test menu comprising of 3500+ tests and a range of well-curated preventive healthcare packages. The lab will cater to the population in Panchkula as well as sub districts Barwala, Pinjore, Kalka, and Raipur Rani.

Mr. Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics said “SRL Diagnostics enjoys a strong brand recall both in Haryana and Chandigarh. This additional laboratory in Panchkula along with home visit services will enable us to provide superior customer experience and offer the best turnaround time for our local customers. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of accurate lab insights in early diagnosis, disease management and for the maintenance of overall good health. We are committed to provide high quality testing and reports to the citizens of Panchkula and Haryana.”

The advanced laboratory spread over 2200 Sqft has multiple laboratory divisions including Hematology, Biochemistry, Clinical pathology, Serology, and Microbiology. The Laboratory is located at SRL Diagnostics, SCO 280, G.F. SECTOR -20, Panchkula. Customers can easily book tests by calling 0172-4117185/91115 91115 or through the SRL website or mobile app.

“Our goal is to become the default diagnostic partner for our customers and strengthening our laboratory network to provide exceptional service will help us achieve this.” Mr. Anand. K further added.

With the addition of this new laboratory, SRL now has a network of 4 labs and 70 collection centres across Haryana. SRL Diagnostics endeavours to be the first choice of laboratory for patients, doctors, and hospitals across its network.

