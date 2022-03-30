SRV Hospitals and Lokmanya Hospital collaborate to launch A New Centre of Excellence in Robotic Orthopedics

Mumbai, March 2022: SRV hospitals group in association with Lokmanya Hospital, Pune has launched a new centre of excellence in Robotic orthopedics under the umbrella of “SRV LHPL Centre of excellence for Robotic Orthopedics.” This niche program resonates with the vision of SRV Hospitals of not only being a thought leader in the industry, but also to bring the latest technology and infrastructure to ensure world class patient care and outcomes. The SRV LHPL centre of excellence in Robotic Orthopedics will be helmed by Dr Narendra Vaidya who is globally renowned for his impeccable expertise in Robotic as well as minimal invasive orthopaedic surgeries with an unmatched success in most complex TKR, Arthroscopy’s, THR, Shoulder, Foot & Ankle, Cervical disc and Spine Surgeries. He and his have conducted over 1.5 lakh surgeries including over 25,000 joint replacements and over 7000 robotic surgeries. He also has a record of performing 104 surgeries in a day.

Development of rheumatoid arthritis (RA)is one of the most common cause of physical disability in India. Deficiencies in vitamin D in the body directly or indirectly affects the knee. Age-related degenerative arthritis involves degeneration (wear and tear) of cartilage. 70% people in 55- 65 year age group sometime required knee replacement surgery to reduce pain.

The SRV LHPL Centre of Excellence in Robotic Orthopedics will focus towards ensuring cutting-edge technology and state of the art infrastructure as a part of its core foundation. The department will be equipped with the CORI Robotics Surgical System, the most advanced and efficient, real-intelligence hand-held robotics solution for joint replacement surgeries. Robotic-assisted surgery is a game-changer for people with knee problems as alignment accuracy increases with robotic-assist technology. Alongside, it has many other benefits like minimal pain and blood loss, rapid recovery and early discharge, preservation of natural knee structure, 100% precision in the surgery to name a few.