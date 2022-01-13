St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Hosts Bloody Mary Brunch

Nonprofit to hold second annual fundraiser to benefit its period supply program

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 13, 2022) — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will hold its second annual Bloody Mary Brunch on Sun., April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event – which includes sipping Bloody Mary’s while packing period supply kits – will be held at the Diaper Bank’s headquarters located at 6141 Etzel Ave. and is for those 21 years of age and older. Tickets are $50 per person, and all monetary donations will go toward purchasing menstrual hygiene products for the nonprofit organization.

Attendees will count, sort, and pack menstrual products for those in need. Other activities include a raffle, selfie station, a wine pull, and a quick presentation about the agency’s efforts.

The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) is a Diaper Bank program that collaborates with the Alliance for Period Supplies to ensure access to menstrual hygiene products. The STL APS program distributes period supplies through community partners, as well as advocates for the elimination of “period poverty”. To date more than 450,000 period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 10,800 period supplies allocated each week. Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.

For more information about the Bloody Mary Brunch or to make a donation, call (314) 624-0888 or visit their website.