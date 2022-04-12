Stress-free motherhood is biggest challenge in India after Corona pandemic Couples postponing child plan due to Work from home culture

Mumbai- India is among the most high-risk countries to give birth. More than 45,000 women in India every year lose their life due to the non-availability of proper care during pregnancy. To raise awareness about the issue, the Government of India declared April 11 as National Safe Motherhood Day at the request of WRAI in 2003. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi. According to the most recent statistics, India’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) dropped to 103 per 100,000 live births in 2017-19, down from 113 per 100,000 live births in 2016-18. MMR has declined significantly in India over the years, but we still have a long way to go to meet the UN SDG. Giving more information Dr. Priyanka Shukla Gynecologist & Obstetrician from Apex Hospitals, borivali said, “ Last 2-year entire world has faced a corona pandemic situation where many citizens lost their job & business and many people have postponed their child plan. As pregnancy is considered an immune-deficient stage, it puts pregnant women at an added risk of getting infected by Covid-19. This was the foremost fear among couples for postponing pregnancy in the lockdown period. Due to financial crunches, many couples are still postponing their child plan after lockdown also which will be more stressful for them. Motherhood must be stressful free otherwise there will be a lot of complications in pregnancy. Safe motherhood is ensuring that females receive the care they require to remain safe and healthy. Special attention must be paid especially during labour and delivery, which is the most vulnerable time for difficulties. Prioritizing maternity and child health services at the ground level should be the foundation in our way to building a healthy nation.”

Before the pandemic began in March 2019, couples carried more of the load when it comes to both parenting and household responsibilities, but “Work from Home” culture couples faced working hours’ challenges and the lay-off fear factors has been increased which leads postponing motherhood after corona pandemic, added by Dr. Priyanka Shukla Gynecologist & Obstetrician from Apex Hospitals, Mumbai. Maternal mortality in a region is a measure of the reproductive health of women in the area. Many women in reproductive age-span die due to complications during and following pregnancy and childbirth or abortion. As per World Health Organization, “Maternal death is the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes”.