Students Of The Shriram Wonder Years Enjoy Run For Fun

Students of The Shriram Wonder Years witnessed two happening sports days under the banner of ‘Run for Fun’. The events were held on 28 December 2022 and 29 December 2022 in the school premises, with massive participation from students who thoroughly enjoyed the series of events held in two slots on each day. The activities included physical training drills, warm-up exercises, multiple races, rope wars, and other fun activities in which both students and parents participated with enthusiasm. A musical chair game was also organized for parents where they competed, showcasing their healthy spirit to ensure their win.

Different races were organized on the theme ‘Life skills’. Go Red, Match ‘O’ Run, Set It Right, Cross & Clip, I’m A Zip Pro, Riding Towards The Beads, Cleanliness Freaks, It’s Laundry Time, and Balancing Act were the races in which students participated in large numbers. Students had to perform various activities while making their way to the finish lines to secure their win.

“Students performed really well in all the activities, and many of them registered a win. The aim of the event was to enhance their physical fitness as well as inculcate the value of excelling in life skills to have a better understanding of an ideal lifestyle from a young age. It was a pleasure to witness ample participation from parents as well. The concept of races was well curated by the teachers, making the two-day event quite fruitful and entertaining. We look forward to arranging more events in a similar pattern to teach our students different skills,” said Ms. Shubhi Soni, Head of the School, The Shriram Wonder Years.