Suguna Food’s Introduces Value Added Eggs Across Age Groups

Bengaluru: Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd., India’s largest poultry enterprise offers a range of premium quality Suguna Value Added Eggs, enriched with special nutrients like Omega 3 fatty acids, Selenium, Vitamins and minerals that not only provide nutritional value but specific functional benefits to the consumer.

The brand offer four varieties of value added specialty eggs, each fortified with specific vitamins, and nutrients to help maintain a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for people of all age groups and health conditions.

The egg variants are as follows

– Suguna Active for lactating mothers and growing children;

– Suguna Heart for improving macro and micro vascular function for adults and working professionals;

– Suguna Pro that improves vision and prevents age related macular degeneration for teenagers, working professionals and fitness enthusiasts,

– Suguna Vitamin D for strengthening bones and improving immune system,

These eggs are one of the best sources of choline and include all essential nutrients like Amino acids, Omega-3 fatty acids, Selenium, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron. These nutrients help in weight gain and prevent other health related ailments. The eggs contain the right kind of fat that helps in effective functioning of the brain and enables muscle growth.

Suguna farm fresh eggs are produced by the healthiest layer hens on Suguna’s bio-security-certified farms and are available in 6-Egg & 12-Eggs container boxes as a ‘value for money’ product, available at all leading supermarkets and Suguna Daily Fressh outlets across the country. They are also available on Swiggy Instamart, Big Basket, and Flipkart.