Summer Eye Care Tips: Protecting Your Eyes from Heat and Harmful UV Rays

Mumbai, 27 April 2023: As summer sets in, it’s essential to take care of your eyes, just like you take care of your skin. Eyes are very sensitive and increased exposure to the sun, dust, and pollution can lead to various eye conditions. The hot weather, excessive UV exposure, and chlorinated water are known to cause various eye problems such as cornea burns, retinal damage, chemical conjunctivitis, and corneal infections.

According to Dr. Vandana Jain, Regional Head – of Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, Mumbai, “Summer is the time when we enjoy the outdoors, but we often forget to take care of our eyes. Summers can be very challenging for our eyes, as excessive exposure to UV rays can cause cornea burns, retinal damage, and other eye problems. Also, spending too much time in air-conditioned environments can cause eye dryness, while chlorinated water in pools can lead to chemical conjunctivitis and corneal infections. Moreover, the swinging temperature during summers can cause viral and allergic conjunctivitis, leading to eye discomfort and irritation. Therefore, it’s essential to take necessary precautions to protect your eyes from these potential threats during summers.

Dr. Jain suggests the following eye care tips to protect your eyes during summers:

Wear Larger Sunglasses with 100% UV Protection: Invest in sunglasses that provide full protection against harmful UV rays . Wraparound frames are the best as they give protection even from the sides. Use Wide Brimmed Hat: In addition to sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat will give you additional protection from the sun. Stay Hydrated: Drink at least 2 liters of water to prevent your skin and eyes from getting dehydrated. Apply Sunscreen Carefully: While applying sunscreen, ensure that it does not get into your eyes as it can cause discomfort. Avoid Mid-Day Sun: The sun is at its strongest between 11 am to 3 pm, and it’s best to stay indoors during these hours. If you must go out, don’t forget to wear sunglasses and a hat. Protect Your Eyes in the Pool: Chlorinated water can irritate your eyes . Wear swimming goggles every time you jump into the pool and wash your eyes with fresh clean water after swimming. Use Lubricating Eye Drops: The increased use of air conditioning can cause dryness in your eyes . Use preservative-free eye drops to give comfort to your eyes . Wear Protective Eye Gear: During outdoor activities, always wear protective eye gear to prevent eye injuries from flying debris.