Suraksha Opens Its 45th Diagnostic Centre In Tollygunge

Kolkata, 22nd June, 2022: Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd (SDPL), the largest diagnostic chain in Eastern India and one of the most trusted names in the healthcare industry, launched its 45th diagnostic centre in Tollygunge today. The multi-facility centre was inaugurated by Mr Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Secretary, Department of Health, Government of West Bengal & Dr Somnath Chatterjee, Director, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd. The centre is located in Tolly Exotica, 111 Regent Park, Tollygunge, Kolkata – 700040.

“Suraksha has always been at the forefront believing in the philosophy of ‘patient first’. We are committed to serve the community with best technology and in providing top quality and timely reports. This new centre is a part of our endeavour to branch out throughout the city and share the responsibility of providing quality diagnostic services to citizens,” said Dr Somnath Chatterjee, MD, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Suraksha, with the prestigious CAP (College of American Pathology) accreditation, have been serving the patients for almost three decades all over the country. It now proudly adds another centre in South Kolkata. The multi-facility centre undertakes both radiology and pathology testing, apart from a variety of specialized high-end tests. Its non-pathology services include MRI, CT scan, USG, X-Ray, cardiology and neurology. The centre is also associated with a multi-speciality polyclinic where patients can consult Cardiologist, Pulmonologist, Orthopaedic, Paediatrician, Surgeon, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician. The patients residing within 15 km from the centre can also avail home collection services. There are trained phlebotomists who ensure that the sample collection is hassle-free and effortless.

“At present Suraksha Diagnostics Centres are present in 53 cities in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra .We are now focusing to expand and enhance our services across India in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vizag, Nagpur, Nasik and Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur. We will be introducing 84 number of centres by 2025. For this expansion we are investing around Rs 1100 Crore,” added Dr Somnath Chatterjee, MD, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.