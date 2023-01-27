Tackling Arthritis: Effective Tips To Manage Joint Inflammation During Winter

By Dr. Priyank Gupta, Senior Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy Surgeon, HCG Hospitals Ahmedabad.

Joint inflammation, also known as arthritis, is a common condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. It can affect people of all ages and can be caused by a variety of factors, including injury, infection, and autoimmune disorders. Some common symptoms of joint inflammation include:

Pain: Joints may feel tender, achy, or stiff, especially after periods of inactivity.

Swelling: Joints may appear swollen and may feel warm to the touch.

Stiffness: Joints may feel stiff and difficult to move, especially in the morning or after periods of inactivity.

Redness: The skin around the joint may appear red or inflamed.

Limitations in range of motion: Joints may become less flexible and may be difficult to move through their full range of motion.

Deformity: Joint may lose its alignment and become bowed or crooked. It may be inward or outward bowing leading to difficult and unstable walking.

Identifying the causes of joint inflammation

The most common causes of joint inflammation are:

Age: Joints naturally wear down over time, which can lead to inflammation and degeneration

These disorders occur when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues, including the joints. Examples of autoimmune disorders that can cause joint inflammation include rheumatoid arthritis and lupus Genetics: Some people are more likely to develop joint inflammation due to their genetic makeup.

Injury: Joints may become inflamed as a result of an injury or overuse.

Infection: Bacterial or viral infections can cause inflammation in the joints.

Crystal deposition: uric acid or calcium oxalate, calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate, etc deposition leading to inflammation and destruction of joint.

If one is experiencing joint pain, swelling, or stiffness, it is important to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis. Treatment options for joint inflammation may include medications, physical therapy, and in severe cases, surgery. By understanding the symptoms and causes of joint inflammation, one can work with the healthcare team to find the most effective treatment plan for one’s specific needs.

Managing joint inflammation by easy ways

For people with joint inflammation, the cold, dry winter months can be particularly challenging, as the change in weather can enhance symptoms and make the condition worse. However, there are certain effective ways by which joint information can be tackled during winters.

Here are some tips for managing joint inflammation during the winter:

Keeping active: It can be tempting to curl up on the couch and stay inactive during the colder months, but it’s important to keep moving to help reduce joint stiffness and pain. One must try to stay active by going for walks, doing gentle stretches, or participating in low-impact exercises such as swimming or cycling.

Dressing in layers: While stepping outside, one must dress in layers to help keep the joints warm. One must wear gloves and a hat to protect hands and head, as these areas are especially prone to getting cold. `

Using a humidifier: The dry, indoor heat of winter can be tough on one’s joints and skin. Using a humidifier at home can help add moisture to the air, which can help reduce joint stiffness and dry skin.

Taking warm baths or showers: Taking a warm bath or shower can help relax one’s muscles and reduce joint pain. One must avoid using hot water, as it can dry out your skin and make joint pain worse.

Staying hydrated: It’s important to stay hydrated all year round, but it’s especially important during the winter when the air is dry. One must drink plenty of water and try to avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can increase dehydration.

Protecting the joints: When participating in winter activities, one must be sure to use proper body mechanics and take breaks as needed to avoid putting unnecessary strain on the joints.

Eating a healthy diet: A healthy diet can help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. One must try to incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into the diet and avoid processed and fried foods, as they can increase inflammation.

Getting enough sleep: Adequate sleep is important for overall health and can help reduce joint pain and stiffness. One must aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

Considering natural remedies: Some people find relief from joint inflammation using natural remedies such as ginger, turmeric, and omega-3 fatty acids. These remedies may be effective when used in conjunction with traditional treatments, but one must talk to one’s doctor before starting any new treatments.

Managing joint inflammation during the winter can be challenging, but with a little extra effort, one can help reduce your symptoms and stay active and comfortable all season long. For joint inflammation management guidance in winters, one can reach out to the expert orthopaedics at HCG Multi-Specialty Hospital.