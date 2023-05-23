Takeda India partners with Save the Children to strengthen maternal and child health

Mumbai, May 23, 2023: Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited) has announced a three-year partnership with Save the Children – Bal Raksha Bharat to strengthen the nutritional well-being of expecting and new mothers as well as children in selected areas of Delhi. Executing through 200 Anganwadi centres, the intervention will strengthen partnership with the government and provide technical assistance in the form of training, capacity-building, and resource support to frontline workers and service providers The endeavour is expected to improve coverage of quality services related to health and nutrition, improved knowledge and practices of families, and increased household and community-level ownership.

Speaking on the partnership, Ruchi Sogarwal, Director- Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd said, “We look forward to this partnership with Bal Raksha Bharat (globally known as Save the Children) to strengthen maternal and child health in selected areas of Delhi. Creating an environment that results in evidence-based, sustainable, multi-sectoral nutrition actions delivered at scale, this association will deepen partnership with the government to strengthen health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) systems. It will also address the requirement for testing and treatment of anaemia, with an emphasis on pregnant women and school-going or out-of-school adolescents, through Test-Treat-Talk (T3) Anaemia camps. This will be further implemented through engagement with the government and establishing partnerships with local and state-level CSO networks that will be crucial to enabling a favourable environment to create awareness and encourage adequate support around child nutrition.”

Adding on the same, Dr. Namrata Jaitli, Director – Policy and Programme Impact, Save the Children (Bal Raksha Bharat) said, “We are delighted to partner with Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd to play a catalytic role in strengthening the health and nutrition interventions in the urban slums of Delhi. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and resources, to create a significant impact in the lives of thousands of women and children. Apart from forging strong partnership with government and community engagements, this intervention will also address the requirement for testing and treatment of anaemia, with an emphasis on pregnant women and school-going or out-of-school adolescents, through Test-Treat-Talk (T3) Anaemia camps. This will also be crucial in improving the health of women and children, offering them a better quality of life.”

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd will also collaborate with an independent external agency for monitoring of the project and coordinate the evaluations to ensure transparency and effectively achieve the desired outcomes. This partnership aims to positively impact the lives of women and children in targeted zones of Delhi, while also contributing to their overall health and well-being.