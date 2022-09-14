Tattvan expands with another clinic in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Inauguration was done by Health Minister Banna Gupta

Jharkhand, 2022: Tattvan E Clinics, the brand aims to provide quality and structured healthcare
systems in India, the healthtech startup has launched an E-clinic at Guru Nanak Hospital and Research
Center Pvt Ltd. in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Banna Gupta, Health
Minister of Jharkhand. The e-clinic will provide healthcare solutions to people living in the area.
In the rural areas, there are various issues that the people face, such as Fewer medical practitioners
Less Accessibility of doctors, Inadequate literacy about healthcare & wellness. Through telemedicine,
the main vision of Tattvan E-clinic is to provide high-quality healthcare in small towns like Jamshedpur so
that there is a proper structure of healthcare in rural areas.
Tattvan with the help of technology and electronic information to offer and improve patient care, health
administration, education, and the provision of health services. Mobility and transportation problems
brought on by an older population might make hospital visits in person difficult. Tattvan’s expansion in
small areas like Jamshedpur are sure to bring a positive change in the Healthcare sector of India.
“With the expansion of e-clinics in rural areas will lead to one step closer to India’s development in the
Healthcare Structure. We at tattvan want to cover more rural areas so that we can provide proper
healthcare for all across the country.” Ayush Atul Mishra, Founder & CEO Tattvan E-Clinic
