Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society celebrates International Mother’s Day

Hyderabad, 15th May 2023: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) today celebrated International Mother’s Day. As a salute to motherhood, TSCS observed International Mother’s Day at TSCS, Hyderabad premises at Shivarampally. All mothers of Thalassemic patients were honoured on this occasion. During the celebrations, the role of a mother in prevention and eradication of Thalassemia was highlighted. TSCS Vice President Mrs. K. Ratnavalli and Dr. Suman Jain, CEO & Secretary, TSCS celebrated and honoured all the mothers of the society with felicitations, towards their contributions to Thalassemia children at TSCS, Hyderabad.

Thalassemia or sickle cell disease is a hereditary disease which is passed on from parents’ genes to their children, however, this can be prevented by taking a simple HbA2 test during the first trimester that detects the presence of this disease. TSCS is actively endorsing to make this test mandatory across India by petitioning the Government, however, expecting mothers do opt for this test to help in early detection of sickle cell disease.

Thalassemia is the most common, inherited, single gene disorder, preventable by genetic screening and counselling. Individual carrier of this gene can lead a healthy life, however, a thalassaemic is born when two carriers unite, thus screening for this genetic disorder is recommended. Children affected by this disease have a very short lifespan and will have to go for blood transfusions once every 15 days. They cannot enjoy life like others and their mortality rate is very low. To prevent this, TSCS recommends all the expecting mothers to opt for HbA2 test without fail to help the future generation.

TSCS wishes all the brave mothers a Happy Mother’s Day and wants to be a part of this celebration of motherhood.