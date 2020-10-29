The benefits of encapsulated lactoferrin to strengthen the natural defences

Coronavirus continues to threaten the world, and the number of affected people continues to grow. Faced with this situation, Dr Gabriel Serrano, dermatologist and pioneer in lactoferrin research, is increasing his efforts to contribute to the people’s health and wellbeing through different initiatives. Among them is the development of a complete line of products containing liposomal lactoferrin.

The encapsulation of lactoferrin in liposomes increases its effectiveness in the target cell and increases its stability over time.

Studies indicate that the main mode of transmission for Covid-19 continue to be the droplets exhaled through the airways when coughing, sneezing, singing, or speaking. These droplets may reach the mouth or nose of those nearby and end up in their lungs. The latest launch to block the entry of the virus is LACTYFERRIN DEFENSE PLUS Nasal Spray, which strengthens the natural barrier of the airways thanks to its formula with liposomal lactoferrin.

Dr Gabriel Serrano, the dermatologist with over 45 years of professional experience, has carried out several studies on the usefulness of lactoferrin in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19-affected patients. Lactoferrin is a milk-derived multifunctional protein, although it is also present in mucous secretions (tears and saliva, among others). Thus, the extensive studies performed conclude that lactoferrin forms part of the organism’s natural shield, and plays a very important role in innate immunity. It is the link to adaptive immunity.