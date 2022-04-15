The body shop falling for you most loved at less, for good

The Body Shop India’s “Falling for You” range includes entry level, full size products such as facial washes, 100% Vegan haircare and high performing skincare. This includes Vitamin C Facial Wash,Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash , Moringa Shine & Protection Shampoo and Conditioner, Tea Tree Purifying & Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner, The Body Shop Ginger Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner, Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, Shea Intense Repair Shampoo and Conditioner. These will now be available at reduced prices in India across all its brand stores. Reacting to the heightened post‑pandemic demand for affordable, effective yet sustainable beauty care products, The Body Shop is looking to support consumers’ requirement for wellpriced daily essentials and need for certifiably cleaner and greener products. This is aimed to recruit broadening audience and provide for existing consumer essentials, including all genders and age groups across the country. The brand is committed to customer‑first approach to deliver it’s trustworthy and efficient products at new reduced prices.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Facial Wash

Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash helps clean your face, without drying it out, revealing skin that instead feels soft and refreshed. The Body Shop Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash is formulated with Vitamin E and Raspberry Seed Oil so it’s gentle enough to use at sun‑up as well as sun‑down.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Facial Wash

This Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash infused with potent tea tree oil, cleanses blemished skin with each use. It’s hard‑working and enriched with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya. And to top it off, The Body Shop’s tea tree face wash has been a lengthy trusted favorite for its ability to reveal more mattified, clearer looking skin.

The Body Shop Vegan Certified Haircare

The Body Shop has five new and improved haircare routines for all hair needs that includes Ginger, Banana, Tea Tree, Moringa & Shea.From dry and flaky scalps to oily hair and scalps, from frizzy to dry or dull hair, these new routines are all made with Vegan Silk Protein, a 100% plant‑based protein, which cleverly replicates the chemical structure of natural silk. The Body Shop’s new haircare bottles and tubs are made from 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India.