The Center for Head Injury Services to Host 16th Annual Trivia Night

Proceeds from the “Gray Matters” fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit’s programs and services

(St. Louis, Mo., July 7, 2022) — The Center for Head Injury Services – a nonprofit that empowers those with brain injuries, autism, and other cognitive disabilities – will host its 16th annual “Gray Matters” trivia night on Fri., Aug. 26. The fundraiser will be held at the Maryland Heights Community Center located at 2300 McKelvey Rd. in Maryland Heights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m.

The evening includes trivia, raffles, a silent auction, and table decoration prizes for the “A Night in Vegas” theme. Sponsorship opportunities ranging from $200 to $5,000 are available, and in-kind donations are appreciated. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit’s programs and services.

Founded in 1986, The Center for Head Injury Services provides vocational training, community support, and independent living services to those with disabilities in their quest to live independent lives. Headquartered at 11828 Lackland Rd., the nonprofit currently offers over 15 programs that serve more than 700 individuals annually. Two of the Center’s social enterprises – Destination Desserts bakery and catering service plus Wags in a Bag dog treat bakery – utilize an integrated workforce to create, package, and sell handmade products to support the nonprofit.

Tickets are $25 per person and $200 for a table of eight. Premier tickets – which are $40 per person and $320 per table of eight – include a chef-prepared menu of snacks, appetizers, salad, entrée, dessert, beer, and soda. For more information or to register, call (314) 983-9230 or visit www.headinjuryctr-stl.org.