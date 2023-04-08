The Manipal Hosptial – South Asian Liver Institute Partnership Finally Brings Much Needed Comprehensive Liver Services To Andhra State

Vijayawada, April 8, 2023: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, a leading healthcare service provider, today highlight the achievements of the first 6 months of the new MANIPAL- SOUTH ASIAN LIVER UNIT, including the excellent treatment outcomes, at a press conference held in the city.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian, Senior Liver specialist & Transplant Surgeon, founder of South Asian Liver Institute said “Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada is already known for quality treatment facilities in the neighborhood region. The addition of this much needed service adds another feather to the cap of Manipal Hospitals. What is important to note, is that we have now completed the entire spectrum of liver surgeries in Vijayawada which were not regularly available here till now. This includes Cadaver liver transplants, Living Donor Liver transplants, Liver resections for cancers, transplants for portal vein thrombosis, transplants in children, etc. This wide spectrum of treatment options is the key difference that the Manipal – South Asian Partnership has brought to the region, completely removing the need for our patients to travel outside the state for liver treatment”. Quality treatment of liver disease requires elaborate team support & infrastructure. Liver transplantation is a complex and technically demanding surgery performed only at designated liver transplant centers by trained transplant surgeons. Earlier, many patients needing liver transplants were forced to travel.

Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian added “I am glad to highlight the successes we have had in treating these patients, to mainly encourage others who might be suffering quietly with liver disease to come forward without fear & regain a normal life. We want to dispel the various false perceptions that the public has about Liver Transplantation. Transplantation is an excellent treatment option for patients with end-stage or advanced liver failure, due to alcohol, fatty liver disease in patients with diabetes and obesity, chronic viral infections, metabolic liver diseases, etc.” Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Hospital Director – Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, said, “Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada is a full-fledged, and fully-equipped hospital, whose doctors, specialists, and paramedics are known for their expert medical management capabilities. There are only 25 liver transplant centers in India that perform around 800 to 1,000 transplants per year. This is against the demand of over 50,000 patients waiting for transplants. We urge the people of Vijayawada to make use of healthcare facilities and get access to quality healthcare at close proximity.”

India is emerging as a world leader in organ transplantation. Organ transplantation is a true act of human kindness and an exemplary medical achievement. This milestone further reflects our commitment to providing access to quality healthcare facilities to the people of Vijayawada. I am very heartened to share that Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada has successfully performed liver transplants and transformed the lives of the people for their betterment, Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi added.

Other experts, including the specialists, were present during the press conference. The press conference was followed by an interactive session with 12 successful liver transplant survivors.