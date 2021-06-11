The NorthCap University organises vaccination camp for its employees and their immediate family members…

New Delhi: The NorthCap University (NCU) has announced that it has organized a vaccination camp on 10th June, Thursday at Cafe 10 basement from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The Institute, ranked among one of the leading institutions in North India believes in providing a safe and secure campus for their students, faculty and employees. The vaccination camp service can be availed by all the university employees and their immédiate family members living with them, who are above 18 years of age as of 10th June 2021. The vaccination camp would be conducted by the well-trained staff from Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram, who will ensure strict adherence to the Government’s Covid regulations in force

The camp will administer Covishield to all its employees and their family members. The cost of Rs. 1100 per vaccines is being born by the university on humanitarian grounds.

For safety reasons, and as per the ICMR guidelines, the vaccination camp excludes anyone suffering from uncontrolled Blood Pressure (BP), high sugar, diabetes, people with Covid symptoms, etc. Detailed advisory on exclusions is available with the University.

Col. Bikram Mohanty, Registrar, The NorthCap University said, “Considering the dire need for vaccination to protect ourselves and our loved ones’, we have taken it as our collective responsibility to procure and administer the vaccination for the safety of our extended family at NCU. We are trying our best to secure as many lives as we possibly can with the available resources. However, we request all those who have the second dose pending to visit the camp only if they have completed 84 days from their first shot. It is our humble request to all to comply with the government norms and value their time and those of the front line workers contributing at the camp.”

With this drive, NCU aims to create a more significant impact towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding to the vaccination drive, the University continues to promote Covid prevention norms, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, and frequent sanitization of the premises.