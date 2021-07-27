The right way to say Goodbye to Acne this Monsoon; AcneStar Face Wash

By Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma

Monsoon is a blissful season but it comes with several skin problems as well. The humid and sticky weather seizes the shine of your otherwise flawless skin. The sticky skin invites dust, dirt, and sweat which causes the skin pores to become clogged leading to acne breakouts.

Sometimes it decreases your confidence as you are left with ugly marks on your face. Before entering the monsoon take care of your skin to keep it blemish-free.

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions especially in teenagers which leads to various skin problems such as pimples and spots. Cysts, blackheads, whiteheads, and nodules are all different types of acne.

Acne Myths, Busted by Experts

Research shows that chocolate, sweets, fats, and soda all do not affect acne, but it is still important to have a well-balanced diet so you’ll be strong and healthy.

Squeezing your pimples can actually push germs further down into your skin and make them larger and it may cause infection and lead to permanent scarring.

It is recommended to wash your face twice a day with soap and water, not as many times as you can get to a sink. Also, scrubbing your face really hard and frequently washing may actually worsen the condition by irritating your skin

The use of makeup is relatively harmless when it is non-comedogenic (does not clog pores), hypoallergenic, and non-irritating. Some cosmetics now even come with acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid right in them.

You may have heard this suggestion, but experts on acne say don’t try it. Toothpaste could make that spot on your skin even more red, irritated, and noticeable. Today, there are so many different kinds of toothpaste — and lots of them contain ingredients that can hurt your skin. It’s better to use Gels designed to treat pimples

These are the few myths that you have to stop believing

