The Skin Story introduces a water-based product for recharging and enhancing one’s skin

India, 24 March 2022: The Skin Story, one of the fasted technology-enabled skincare brands in the country, is known for launching scientific research-based products with certified ingredients. The Skin Story has recently launched, the Aqua Boost All Day moisturizer, a transformational product that is designed to treat people with dull and dry skin. It is meticulously crafted to prevent the damage caused due to dry or oily skin, by leveraging advanced water hydration technology with Hyaluronic Acid, which builds back lost moisture and helps in building collagen. The Aqua Boost moisturizer employs Witch Hazel to soothe the skin, minimize the pores, reduce inflammation and redness while leaving a rejuvenating effect on the skin with its fast-absorption formula. The advanced water-based moisturizer is perfect for oily skin types and much lighter than traditional cream-based moisturizers.

The Skin Story, founded in 2019, has been recognized for pioneering the concept of scientifically backed and clinically tested cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan products. The Aqua Boost moisturizer is very light on the skin and was created to activate instant rehydration and improve the skin’s ability to retain moisture for the entire day. The moisturizer helps improve the balance of good bacteria on the skin and contributes to a healthier overall skin ecosystem while improving the skin’s natural moisture.

Moisturizers are very crucial to combat and repair dull and dry skin. Emollients in moisturizers help keep the skin hydrated and healthy. Dry, oily, acne-prone, sensitive, or combo skin types will benefit the most from the Aqua Boost All Day moisturizer. Being a water-based moisturizer, it is very mild and light on the skin which suits a wide variety of skin types.

According to Ravina Jain, Founder, and CEO of The Skin Story & The Beard Story, “We at The Skin Story are committed to bringing technologically innovative and scientifically-backed products to repair and rejuvenate the skin. The launch of our new product, ‘Aqua Boost All Day Moisturizer,’ stands for bringing instant relief and repair to dry and dull skin. Its superior water-based technology provides moisture building and retaining properties that achieve instant results for long-lasting moisturizing. It uses Hyaluronic Acid to build back lost moisture and helps in building collagen. The power-packed Witch Hazel provides deep cleansing and tightening of skin pores while preventing pores from clogging. Powered with a fast-absorbing formula, we aim to introduce an all-day moisturizer that is safe, scientific, soothing, non-toxic, and 100% vegan product that will give the skin a revitalized look.”

The Skin Story is a rising skin health business that takes pleasure in meticulously researching and certifying its product components. Their goods are made with natural active components such as Witch Hazel, Moringa, French Clay Blueberry, Charcoal, and Match Green Tea, to mention a few. All of the components are hand-picked with care after thorough scientific research and lab testing.