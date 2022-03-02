TheLifekart.in launches stress relief kit; provides holistic management of anxiety issues

New Delhi, 2nd March 2022: TheLifekart.in, India’s popular e-commerce platform offering nutrition, healthcare, and self-care solutions, has introduced Stress Relief pills that have the goodness of natural ingredients including Ashwagandha and St John’s Wort extracts that are traditionally known to play a vital role in controlling stress levels and boosting complete wellness of one’s mind and body. These pills are scientifically administered and researched products that will help to lower down Cortisol, a hormone produced by our adrenal glands in response to stress and aids in elevating mood.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr George P Joby, Director, TheLifekart.insaid, “Stress and stress-related health issues are very common nowadays and TheLifekart.in has always been focused towards providing natural solutions to such ailments. We believe the science in amalgamation with nature has solutions to all human ailments, and hence, we have launched our Stress Relief pills which will be a boon to humankind and will help us all in acknowledging what natural medicines can do to us. Additionally, our focus will remain towards producing more such products that will help in the removal of harmful medications from the market.”

Aswagandha, which has been used for over 3,000 years to relieve stress, increase energy levels, and improve concentration. It is considered as Rasayana as it helps to maintain youthfulness both physically and mentally. It has been found that the increased cortisol secretion leads to an increase in blood sugar levels and sugar usage of the brain. Consistent and higher stress levels make us prone to several lifestyle diseases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Our product is 100% natural and gluten-free with no side effects. It’s a result-oriented product. St. John’s Wort is a strong antidepressant and may elevate mood in individuals with mild to moderate depression,” added Mr Joby.

With so many benefits, TheLifekart.in stress relief is a revolution in the field of mental health and is exclusively available on TheLifekart.in for Rs 800.