Things you can use from kitchen to have a glowing skin this monsoon by Dr. Blossom Kochhar

The first ingredient that I am going to pick up from the kitchen is Potato. It is excellent for dark circles and removing tan. Take a teaspoon of yoghurt, add a pinch of salt and a few drops of lemon & sandalwood essential oil in it. Mix all these together. Now take a slice of potato to apply the mixture evenly on your face. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off.

Next, we are going to use rice flour to make a scrub which will remove all the dirt, oil and impurities from our skin. So, take 1 teaspoon of each rice flour and aloe vera gel, add a pinch of salt and 2 drops of lavender essential oil in it. Apply it on your face, keep it on for 5-10 minutes and then slightly start rubbing it all over your face. Rub it for a good 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off. Remember to always use a light moisturiser on your face after using a scrub.

Another ingredient that you can pick from your kitchen is cucumber. Use grated cucumber and add the juice of half a lemon. Apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off. The lemon will brighten & tighten your skin and cucumber will cool your skin.

My go-to an ingredient from the kitchen is tomato. On a slice of tomato put some sugar or salt and rub it gently all over your face. This will close your pores and it will remove all your dead skin, said Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Founder & Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies institutionalized.