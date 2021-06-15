This International Yoga Day and World Music Day immerse yourself in the River of Health & Happiness

On the occasion of International Yoga Day and World Music Day, Pavitra, a conscious health and wellness brand in association with Prana Healthcare present River of Health & Happiness (ROHH), a one-of-its-kind initiative that will bring together the spirit of yoga and joy of music in a harmonious union. The day-long virtual celebration full of motivationand meaningful devotedness will take place on 20th June 2021, from 7.00 AM to 7.00 PM.

From yoga routines, healing, soulful music to heart-warming kirtans, ROHH will offer over 40 unique sessions and interactive workshops by renowned experts, inspiring artists and professionals, all committed to adopt a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Through theprogramme, Pavitra and Prana Healthcare aim to raise funds for the upliftment of local communities in the neighbouring villages of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh. By partaking in ROHH, participantscan donate towards the cause and lend their support to Bhaktivedanta Hospital Trust in constructing a hospital with the sole intention of providing care and treatment that is free of cost to the community.

Speaking about ROHH, Radharani Priya, Advisor, Pavitra said, “Our core value is to be inclusive while uplifting various sections of society. With River of Health & Happiness, we aspire to provide a unique platform to nourish the mind, body & soul that will not only lead to an individual’s potential or a positive change in our homes, but also in our communities. In these uncertain times, we must come together to connect, embrace and evolve. We look forward to active participation from across the country and are certain that every contribution, big or small, will ignite a light of hope for the local families of Barsana.”

The ROHH schedule includes exciting activities for all age groupslike health tips & tricks, pilates for kids, nutrition workshops, yoga nidras, dance movement therapy, sound healing, therapeutic music & mantras, moon cycling, meditation sessions and much more.

“River of Health & Happiness is a joyful contribution towards human consciousness. It is a blissful place for people to come together and revel in an atmosphere that provides tranquillity and exudes positivity. We hope that our initiative of supporting a noble cause fosters the joy of giving,” said Dimple Jangda, ayurvedic health coach and founder, Prana Healthcare.

ROHH invites people from all walks of life to tune in to the Pavitra Connect YouTube channel and partake in a day filled with happiness & cheer.