This World Cancer Day, SBI General Insurance supports CanKids to provide Cancer Care for children

Kolkata, February 7, 2022: On World Cancer Day, SBI General, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies announced that it has joined hands with CanKids, The National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India, an NGO working across the entire spectrum of childhood cancer care. This partnership will help the children suffering from cancer with medical facilities.

According to the Indian Cancer Society, more than 50,000 new childhood cancer cases are added every year in India. SBI General recognises that many families have limited economic resources to access quality healthcare and treatment for children suffering from cancer.

PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, "At SBI General, we are committed to contributing to the society at large, and will continue our strategic associations with organisations that drive a positive impact. As an organisation, 'health' is one of our key focus areas even under CSR efforts, and our association with CanKids allows us to support underprivileged children and families battling cancer by helping them avail the right treatment."

As a responsible corporate, SBI General believes in implementing initiatives and extending support that can help benefit the economically weaker sections of society.