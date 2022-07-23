Thyrocare Launches its 21st Regional Processing Lab in Ranchi

Ranchi, July 23, 2022: Thyrocare, one of the leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service providers in India, launched a new Regional Processing Lab (RPL) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is their 21st RPL in the country, today on July 22, 2022.

Situated in Saluja Tower, PP Compound, this lab is furnished with unique 24*7 unidirectional sample-processing systems along with an automated effluent treatment plant. The plant ensures safe effective disposal of biomedical waste with first-rate processing for a wide range of diagnostic tests and profiles. This lab is spread over an area of 3250 sq ft and has the capacity to process 4000 samples in a day. The lab avails a huge volume of routine and specialty tests for patients, doctors, diagnostic centres and other healthcare facilities, such as nursing homes and hospitals, in Ranchi and nearby regions.

The 21st RPL of Thyrocare was inaugurated by Dr Vinay Kumar Dhandhania, MBBS, D. Diabetology, Consultant – Diabetologist & Metabolism at Diabetes Care Centre, Ranchi.

Dr. Caesar Sengupta, Vice President of Operations at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. said, “We are excited about extending our horizons in Jharkhand. Thyrocare provides quality healthcare services with speed, accuracy and trust across India. The launch of our 21st lab at Ranchi is a crucial step in assuring our continuous service to people with quicker turnaround time for delivering reports in and around Ranchi. This lab will further allow the expansion of our network of a Centralised Processing Laboratory in Navi Mumbai for complex tests, three Zonal Processing Laboratories in Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata for advanced tests and 21 RPLs across India for routine tests.”

With a legacy of 26+ years, Thyrocare has developed extensive test menu, which is now used by numerous laboratories across the country.