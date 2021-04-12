Tika Utsav at ISIC...

After the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Spinal Injury Center (ISIC) has decided to celebrate the Tika Utsav from April 11 to April 15 at their centre. Under this, the hospital has appealed to the people to come for vaccination. New cases of COVID-19 India are constantly increasing and to stem this tide everyone has a role to play.

Dr. HS Chhabra, Medical Director ISIC said, ” The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre will observe a Tika Utsav from 11th to 15th April. Vaccination is an effective way to contain the virus from spreading and the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for Tika Utsav will help in bringing more people under the safety net. We are right now inoculating about 200+ people a day, but during the Utsav, we will aim to vaccinate as many as we can. There is no shortage of vaccines at our hospital. I would like to make a special appeal to everyone, especially the youth, to spread the word and request people over 45 in their family, relatives or neighbours to come forward and break the chain of viral transmission.”