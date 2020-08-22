Times Prime Promotes Holistic Health & Fitness With Complimentary Cure.Fit Live Membership

During the ongoing lockdowns around the world, health practitioners have been stressing on the need for daily exercise to maintain mental and spiritual health. In order to make adopting a holistic healthy lifestyle easy & fun for its subscribers, Times Prime is offering its new and existing users complimentary month-long access to Cure.fit Live membership worth Rs. 499. This would enable Times Prime users to enjoy live workout classes led by the country’s leading trainers & athletes from the comfort of their homes.

Cure.Fit’s new and refreshed live membership offers unlimited access to digital live sessions on fitness, dance, yoga & meditation with certified trainers, athletes & celebrities like Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi & India’s No.1 boxer Vijendar Singh among others. The live class experience comes with a first-of-its-kind LIVE leaderboard with Energy Meter, Chromecast support and option to workout with friends & family. This industry-first partnership extending from online groceries & meal delivery to video-led doctor consultations to live workouts is aimed at fulfilling the ever-evolving health & wellness needs of Times Prime members.

Vivek Jain, Business Head – Times Prime said, “Most of us are aware of the physical and mental health benefits of exercise and understand the importance of engaging in some form of regular physical activity. As we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing disruptions in our schedules in just about every aspect of ordinary life — our daily exercise routines are no exception. While it’s tempting to skip our workouts during these challenging times, at Times Prime, we realise our role in empowering our users to live the ‘prime life’. This has led us to partner with cure.fit to include all their digital offerings. They have done a phenomenal job in recreating their gym group sessions we’ve all grown to love, and given cure.fit workout sessions don’t need any special equipment, it’s perfect for the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine!”

“Over the last few months, cure.fit has managed to quickly adapt to the current scenario and launch its digital offerings making physical and mental well-being accessible through live classes on our app. Our digital offerings are very popular and have seen high traction . The cure.fit live online workout offering has successfully helped people get healthier mentally and physically from the comfort and safety of their homes. Times Prime has also been promoting a ‘prime life’ through its various offerings that many are enjoying all over India. We are happy to partner with them in their endeavour to empower more people to lead a healthy and fit life. We hope that this partnership can extend our super fun and effective live classes to even more people!” – Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing Head, Cure.Fit.

