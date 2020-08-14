Tips to Keep Waterborne Diseases at Bay by Dr. Pratik Tibdewal, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road

Did you know? Water-borne disease or water-related diseases can be termed as an illness caused by recreational or drinking water contaminated by human or animal faeces containing pathogenic microorganisms. Some common waterborne diseases are typhoid fever, malaria, dysentery, diarrhoea, cholera, hepatitis, worms, etc. Hence, you will have to follow some vital tricks such as wash food properly before cooking, drink boiled water, and eat homemade food. Read on to know further…

Are you aware? Waterborne diseases are illnesses that occur owing to the microscopic organisms, like viruses and bacteria that are ingested through contaminated water or by coming in contact with faeces. It is no brainer that contaminated water carries viruses such as Hepatitis A and E, bacteria like E. coli. E. coli which can be passed from hand to hand, through street food or food handled by someone carrying E. coli bacteria. It can lead to food poisoning as well). Not only this, but one may also suffer from Typhoid fever, malaria, dysentery, diarrhoea, cholera, hepatitis, worms, etc. moreover, but there are also other waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery and even meningitis. It is the need of the hour to take precautions and lead a disease-free life.

Follow these foolproof strategies to prevent waterborne diseases

 Ensure you use clean water and it is free of sand and silt. You must filter the water to get rid of visible dirt. Drink only clean and safe water and do not forget to boil the water from time to time. Ensure stored water is germ-free for drinking purposes.

 Add antiseptic liquid in dubious-looking bathing water as unclean water can invite

skin diseases or allergies.

 Regularly wash hands with soap after returning home, after using the toilet, before and after preparing food, before eating or drinking anything. You must wet your hands and apply soap. Then, lather your hands by rubbing them together with the help of soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and even, don’t forget your nails. Scrub and rinse your hands and dry them with a clean towel. Teach proper hand hygiene to children. Children should make it a habit to always wash their hands when returning home after playing games.

 See to it that the food is washed and thoroughly cooked.

 Avoid eating stale cooked food or even unrefrigerated food kept exposed outside

for long hours.

 Water jars/containers should be washed daily. Always store foods/beverages

covered.

 Make sure that the pipes and tanks that supply water to your house are properly

maintained and clean from time to time.

 If you are suffering any waterborne disease then rest enough to get back on track.

 See to it that you include all essential vitamins and minerals in your diet. Eating kale,

kiwi, orange juice, strawberries, and tomatoes can help strengthen the immune system. Likewise, it’s also a well-known potent antioxidant and tends to support your skin health and immune function. Eat probiotics to keep your gut healthy. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can help you enhance your immunity.

 Garlic can help cure a common cold as it involves a cold-fighting compound known as allicin which has demonstrated antibacterial and antifungal properties. You can add freshly chopped garlic in the soup and drink it. Ginger can help you get relief from respiratory problems and strengthen the immunity owing to the anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals present in it. It has a calming and soothing effect on the body to offer relief from cold. Other foods that you must eat- spinach, cauliflower, citrus foods, lemon, green tea, pineapple, guava, and buttermilk.