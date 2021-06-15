TNRTP collaborates with NGOs to combat the COVID

In a country like India, the voluntary sector bridges the gap between the government and the people. It identifies the needs of the community and provides its support and services, even in the most untouched and marginalized areas. Mr. Tamil Maran, District Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project coordinated the activities of NGOs during the COVID pandemic lockdown in reaching out to the rural population . The Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project also provided Covid Assistance Package for the rural entrepreneurs , producers and farmers . A team of like-minded individuals from Vellore ,who reside abroad and in other places have come forward to form VELLORE COVID CARE (VCC) to provide support services for the people during COVID lock down. They are providing Dry ration, N95 masks and medical equipment .

Mr. Tamil Maran, District Executive Officer of TNRTP with coordination from NGOs ,donated two high end Oxygen Concentrators to the Vellore District Collector , A.Shanmuga Sundaram , I.A.S. The machines were imported from the USA through an organization called Overseas Volunteers for Better India (OVBI). So far there were four Oxygen Concentrators donated by the Vellore Covid Care team.