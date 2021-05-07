To fight COVID-19, Chahal Foundation distributes Oxygen Concentrators in Delhi and Punjab

The Chahal Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards creating awareness of social causes, university scholarships and mentorships, supporting disaster relief efforts, improving schools in third world countries, and building awareness to eradicate child sex trafficking is extending its help to fight the 2nd wave of COVID-19.

Extending its support to fight the life-threatening virus, The Chahal Foundation has stepped up to provide oxygen concentrators to hospitals, NGOs, and COVID treatment centers in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Bathinda amongst others.

“The country is facing a huge scarcity of oxygen cylinders and concentrators. The associates of patients are begging and pleading for oxygen to save the lives of loved ones. Our team is receiving endless calls every day from family members and friends of COVID-19 patients enquiring about oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Every day we are trying our best to provide enough oxygen concentrators and other resources to help the patients and hospitals to fight this deadly virus. ” shared Mr. Gurbaksh Chahal, Founder, The Chahal Foundation.

The team of 20 volunteers headed by Mr. Gurbaksh Chahal is working tirelessly to provide basic support to people. The organisation has previously run various donation drives and extended support in providing COVID resources like test kits, masks, respirators, plasma donation, fundraisers, etc.

“We are under deep crisis, innumerable human lives are at stake, we all must come together and help those in need by doing our bit,” Chahal further adds.

“The Chahal Foundation urges each one of you to help in whatever way you can. If you have recovered from COVID, please help by donating Plasma. Get yourself vaccinated and refrain from stepping out unless extremely important. It’s only us who can save ourselves,” Mr. Gurbaksh Chahal appeals to the population.