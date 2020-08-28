To fight Post COVID 19 scenario Apex Group of Hospitals launches Mobile app for senior citizens

Mumbai – “Senior Citizens are the only people who can truly know what is going within you without you having to speak a word. They are to be treasured forever.” On the occasion of World Senior citizens Day (21st August) Apex group of Hospitals from Mumbai celebrated a week from 21 August to 28th August 2020 and conducted many activities for senior citizens. The elderly citizens aged 60 or above are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 due to their low immunity & body reserves and co-existing illnesses. The course of COVID-19 disease in the elderly tends to be severe resulting in increased fatalities than the younger population. Corona crisis is not over yet, so senior citizens at home are afraid of corona infection as regular blood pressure checks, blood sugar levels, body oxygen Recognizing the need to perform many important check-ups throughout the day, the Apex Group of Hospitals, a major contributor to the health sector in Mumbai, has launched a diabetic mobile app called “Apex Connect Care” act as a mobile caretaker for a patient.

All such individuals who are 60 years or above and have one or more chronic conditions such as chronic (long-term) respiratory disease such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, post tuberculosis squeal, interstitial lung disease, Chronic heart diseases such as heart failure, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, such as alcoholic and viral hepatitis, Chronic neurologic conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Stroke, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension/ Increased Blood pressure and Cancer should strictly to be safe from Coronavirus. These mobile App are designed for chronic disease management, This app will help senior citizen patients to their daily check-ups as well as give them alarms at regular intervals to take medicines; at the same time through the app they can regularly consult a doctor as well as home medicine facility, come to their home for regular tests and take blood samples. , Physicians and dieticians are provided advice through video chat and many other health-related facilities

The elderly population who like to travel frequently or visiting their relatives who like to travel frequently or visiting their relatives are encouraged to download “Apex Connect Care” developed by Apex Group of Hospitals. After downloading the Apex Connect Care mobile app, the journey of patients will also be enjoyable as there will be no need to carry any medical report while travelling and all their reports will be available on this app. The app contains emergency helpline numbers, all information about diabetes(diet plan, education, Counselling) and other details of diabetes. For More information please Call us 9100212212. Currently, this app is available on Google Play store.