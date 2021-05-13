Top 5 Dos and Don'ts in 2021 for your Mental Well-being...

– Mr. Vikas Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, MyDiagnostics

If you have a mate or loved one struggling with a mental health problem, you understand how hard it can be to discover the right words to say. Frequently, people are scared to say the perverse thing and rather prefer to say nothing at all, but just showing a bit of care can make a big difference. Here are some of the dos and don’ts that you can recommend your closed ones if you see them juggling with the mental health issue.

Do’s

1) Mindset impacts wellbeing: To improve wellbeing, people must accept that they can create a difference or change. If you possess a fixed mindset and assume that your personality, intelligence, and skills are static and can’t be substituted, it really won’t be changed then. A good mindset has the ability to change. Research has clarified that a growth mindset enables people to navigate stress and challenges better and leads to higher wellbeing levels. Therefore, maintaining an optimistic and realistic mindset can help to improve overall physical and mental health.

2) Practice Gratitude: Gratitude is the opposite of Negativity, and hence appreciate the things going great in your life. Practicing gratefulness can lift your mood. People who routinely practice gratitude for the good and positive things in their lives are determined to be more sparkling overall, leading to lower rates of anxiety and distress.

3) Find your Ikigai: Ikigai is a Japanese concept which means a reason for being. It gives a sense of purpose in life, providing fulfillment toward which an individual may take action, giving them eternal satisfaction and happiness.

4) Digital Fasting: Constantly checking and scrolling in social media has become more common in today’s date. Although most people’s technology usage is non-problematic, a huge rate of users become addicted to their smartphones and social networking sites and involve in extreme or obsessive use. Fasting from gadget usage and unplugging from the internet for a set period will prevent anxiety from the negative news cycle.

5) Improve Nutrient Status: If you want to prefer nutrition that might boost your mental health, concentrate on your overall dietary guides. Certain vitamins, minerals, and omegas have a direct impact on cognition. Check and improve those nutrients, including Vitamin D, B12 & Omega 3.

Don’ts

1) Sleep Debt: Sadly, Our night routine has taken a serious hit during the pandemic. It is imperative for our bodies to receive at least 8 – 10 hours of rest for great mental health. Sleep quality and quantity have a direct impact on cognition, mood and in turn mental health. Avoid getting into sleep debt. No matter what, make sleep a priority to avoid mental health-related issues in the near future.

2) Poor Activity Levels: Activity and structured movements including exercise are vital for brain health and for the optimization of neuro-transmitters. Exercising regularly helps release endorphins, and makes us feel good. Take baby steps, start with a 10-15 minutes walk & gradually increase your time and add more activities to the mix to avoid boredom.

3) Burnouts: Burnouts are caused by prolonged stress. Burnout can be viewed as a mental health issue. Avoid burnouts using good recovery and stress reduction practices such as avoid working long hours, get an adequate amount of sleep, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet to reduce mental exhaustion.

4) Inflammatory Food Consumption: Poor nutrition can result in chronic inflammatory status and it will result in poor mental states. While eating junk food may yield results at the time, eating on account of adverse feelings frequently leaves individuals feeling more resentful than before. Ensuring you get enough supplements to fuel your body is a key factor. On the off chance that you eat well for the duration of the day, Avoid junk and highly processed foods to maintain high energy levels at all times.

5) Heavy Media Consumption: Too much media consumption including social feeds, news, videos can result in anxiety and dopamine depletion. A moderate amount of screen time each day on social media platforms is absolutely normal, but if you have the urge to tweet something or scroll through Instagram the entire time, then that’s a grave concern. Not only does it make us feel sad and insecure all the time. Moderation of consumption is vital to Mental Health.