Top 9 trekking, camping & adventure activities to do near Mumbai for an exciting long weekend

There is nothing like seeking adventure to end your week on a high note after staying in for so long, and in line with this, Paytm Insider has curated a series of fun trekking, campaign, and adventure experiences to get away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai city this upcoming Easter weekend.

Trekking

1) Night Trek to Kothaligad

Get a thrill out of the ‘Night Trek to Kothaligad’ to reach its pinnacle and enjoy the view of the Peth village situated at its base. At the same time, trekkers can also see numerous caves like the Bhairoba cave carved in huge rocks from the top, along with other historical locations such as Kalwawantinicha Mahal, Siddhagad, Chanderi, Prabalgad and more.

2) Night Trek to Kalsubai

Scale Maharashtra’s highest peak of 5400 ft, visit the Kalsubai temple and enjoy a mesmerising view of the Sahyadri ranges from the very top with the ‘Night Trek to Kalsubai.’ Though the highest point, the trek is easy as government and local villagers have made the route safe by putting ladders and stairs wherever necessary.

3) Sandhan Valley Descent Trek with Camping

The ‘Sandhan Valley Descent Trek with Camping’ offers an adrenaline-rushing rappelling experience in the picturesque Sandhan Valley, a 4 km long stretch of crevice. The trek also includes a hike alongside a riverbed for 6 km to Dehene village giving you a real adrenaline rush.

Camping

1) Live Acoustic & Movie Night Beach Camping at Alibaug

This camping experience lets you ditch air-conditioned cinema halls for lip-smacking BBQ, bonfire, water sports like volleyball and frisbee or watching your favourite movie in the open air. Not only that, but you can truly let your hair down, groove to the DJ, or lie under the star-lit sky at Alibaug’s peaceful Revdanda Beach.

2) Forest Camping at Alexander Heritage in Matheran

Nestled in Matheran’s 5-acre untouched forest land, the event offers it all—from archery, rifle shooting, live music, open-air movie screenings to campfire, dancing and midnight trekking for a memorable, indulgent weekend.

3) Summer Sports Camping @ Tents N’ Trails

Cheer for your favourite IPL and EPL teams during the live screening of matches by Tents N’ Trails in the amphitheatre by the pool. The location, surrounded by abundant greenery, also offers a breathtaking morning trek to Adoshi Top!

Adventure Activities

1) Harishchandragad & Kokankada Trek

This trek charts its climb to the historical hill fort of Harishchandragad in Ahmednagar. However, the main attraction is the Konkankada, a 1423 m concave fall that gives a panoramic view of the surrounding hills and a breathtaking sunset. Other interesting places around include the temple of Harishchandreshwar and the cave of Kedareshwar.

2) Velas Turtle Festival

Velas, a coastal village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, sees hundreds of Olive Ridley Turtles, one of the endangered marine turtles species that come ashore at Velas beach to lay eggs. At the ‘Velas Turtles Festival,’ not only can you witness these turtles at the beach, but you can also taste authentic local cuisine and visit the Harihareshwar beach and the historical Bankot fort, amongst other fun activities.

3) Night Trek To Peb (Vikatgad)

Located in Matheran, Peb fort is at the height of 2100 ft from sea level. The path to the fort is along deep ravines and cliffs, and the Peb Devi temple is one of the main attractions of this scenic trek.

Satisfy your inner wanderlust and explore the thrilling adventures around Mumbai to make the most of your weekend.