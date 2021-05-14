Transformative joined hands with Fortis Hospital, Mumbai to celebrate the unparalleled sacrifices and services of nurses across the country

Transformative celebrated International Nurse Day 2021, as a gesture of gratitude and paying tribute to all nurses who are relentlessly working as Front-line caregivers, across the nation. As the country is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, these dedicated nurses in every corner have been helping patients to heal and recover. Transformative and Fortis Hospital together showed gratitude by doing one-of-a-kind Live Talk show- “The Nurse Story”, exclusively on facebook. The eminent panelist included Senior Nursing Officers from AIIMS, New Delhi; Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Vasant Kunj; and Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Minmole Varghese, Senior Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shared her experience and said, “It is a continuous throttle of thinking about the various events happening every minute around you, specially in the current situation. It also gets overpowering emotionally at times, but then we need to go on. The country is currently in a crisis, but we are all trying our best. To get my mind off I do listen to some spiritual music and recommend everyone to take it one day at a time.”

In addition to this, Transformative E-zine dedicated the homepage to the Nurses we lost to this deadly virus. These real-life heroes who have always stood by humanity through thick and thin were talked about on the portal. The session saw an outburst of various emotions that the country and especially these healthcare workers have felt over the past few days. The stories of survival and care brought in positivity and became the silver lining between all that the country is going through. The panel discussion further talked about the changes and the future that technological developments hold for the nursing sector.

Speaking on the reason for organizing this session amongst all the chaos, Shabnum Khan, Founder, Transformative and 750AD Healthcare said, “When there is too much sadness around, there needs to be a ray of hope to cling to and who can offer it better than the frontline caregiver nurses? Our objective is to make our readers meet these unsung heroes who are helping them heal constantly. And of course, spread positivity around. Today when we all need each other, these stories will inspire us to work towards humanity against all odds.”

The platform transformative.today plans to continue sharing stories of hope and essential fact-giving articles and blogs to foster good health, healthcare advancement, and increased mental and physical wellbeing awareness in the country.