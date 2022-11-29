Treatment in Germany for foreigners: How to choose the right hospital?

Photo by RODNAE Productions:

Germany is one of the leading destinations for medical tourism. According to general data, about a quarter of a million people seek medical care annually in Germany. In addition, people from more than 170 countries prefer treatment in Germany.

According to CEOWorld Magazine, Germany is in the TOP-10 of “Countries With The Best Health Care Systems” in Europe in one line with the UK, Denmark, Spain, etc. This list is formed after analyzing the healthcare system’s quality and its components (infrastructure, competencies of medical workers, the cost of procedures and the availability of medicines).

Many patients choose Germany for various reasons. It could be a higher quality treatment, a goal to save money, or something else.

Prices for treatment in Germany are much higher than the cost of the same treatment in Turkey or Poland. However, medical care here is much lower than in the US or Israel. In spite of the fact that the quality of the services provided is not inferior to other countries. Medical care in Germany has an excellent quality-price balance.

About a third of all medical institutions in Germany are university hospitals. It means that doctors conduct research activities on clinic bases. Patients with end-stage diseases or rare illnesses may be offered participation in experimental therapies. Active development and implementation of new innovative therapy methods improve the overall quality of medical care.

Why does Germany have a high trust rating, and why do people choose treatment in this country?

Comfortable stay in hospitals. It does not matter which clinic you apply to, public or private. Service from the medical staff and clinic workers will relieve you of stress and fear of hospitals. The doctors will provide you with a full range of medical services and various specialized treatments.

High-quality medical care . The provision of medical care is strictly regulated by law. So German doctors follow the rules of providing patients with the best medical care.

. The provision of medical care is strictly regulated by law. So German doctors follow the rules of providing patients with the best medical care. The honesty of doctors . It concerns two issues. Firstly, corruption in German hospitals is excluded. Thus, people with different income levels receive the same quality treatment. Secondly, doctors do not exaggerate or downplay the severity of diseases. Even with a worse prognosis, the doctor will not hide accurate information about the patient’s health.

. It concerns two issues. Firstly, corruption in German hospitals is excluded. Thus, people with different income levels receive the same quality treatment. Secondly, doctors do not exaggerate or downplay the severity of diseases. Even with a worse prognosis, the doctor will not hide accurate information about the patient’s health. High professionalism of doctors. Physicians ask for a detailed medical history of patients. It includes many issues related to and can influence the onset and progression of the disease.

Physicians ask for a detailed medical history of patients. It includes many issues related to and can influence the onset and progression of the disease. Access to advanced medical technologies. In addition, thanks to modern computerized systems, physicians can monitor the condition of patients in dynamics. And in case of any changes, the system will immediately inform doctors.

In addition, thanks to modern computerized systems, physicians can monitor the condition of patients in dynamics. And in case of any changes, the system will immediately inform doctors. High patient awareness . Doctors in German hospitals at the legislative level must explain in detail to patients the treatment options and justify the chosen method of therapy. Patients are informed about the treatment technique, timing and possible side effects.

. Doctors in German hospitals at the legislative level must explain in detail to patients the treatment options and justify the chosen method of therapy. Patients are informed about the treatment technique, timing and possible side effects. Modern high-tech equipment. Clinics are provided with the latest high-quality German equipment. High-speed and detailed diagnostic machines, robotic systems and other technologies reduce clinic time. Doctors use fast and accurate diagnostics and the most gentle treatment.

One of the leading areas is oncology in Germany. In many ways, the success of cancer treatment depends on timely diagnosis and correctly prescribed treatment.

German oncologists are considered among the best in the world. The experience and high qualifications of doctors are supported by advanced equipment. Thanks to these factors, the success of cancer cure and the survival rate in Germany is kept at high values.

For the treatment of cancer in hospitals in Germany, doctors use well-established latest methods of therapy.

New oncology treatment in Germany is due to the scientific activity of doctors, the development of innovative methods and the use of the latest pharmacological preparations. Doctors select a treatment regimen individually for each patient. Such criteria are taken into account: the location of the tumour, its type, stage, size, and the presence of metastases. Whether it is proton therapy, radiofrequency ablation, chemoembolization, or another method, the treatment chosen will be effective, and the chance of recurrence will be low.

The use of new methods of cancer treatment shows positive results.

One of the branches of the German healthcare system is rehabilitation. Rehabilitation period programs are compiled individually for each patient after surgery, cancer, trauma or severe illness.

The recovery period’s duration and list of actions directly depend on the disease, the treatment performed and the response to therapy.

German rehabilitation programs are aimed at maximizing the restoration of the patient’s quality of life. Often they consist of dietary and lifestyle adjustments, taking certain drugs and performing special exercises, as well as psychological support. The main goal is to improve the state of health and to help patients regain independence and self-sufficiency.

In addition to individual rehabilitation facilities, most German clinics have powerful rehabilitation centres with innovative programs and equipment for recovery after inpatient or emergency treatment.