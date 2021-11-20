Try out these natural remedies for migraine to get relief

If you have a throbbing headache, nausea and sensitivity to light and sound, then you aren’t going through those regular headaches. These are actually migraines, which not only makes you completely bed-ridden but also hampers your daily activities. It’s a common condition, with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7% (that is around 1 in 7 people). When the migraine strikes, you will almost do anything to get rid of the excruciating pain. Medication can help manage the pain, and antidepressants and beta blockers might help prevent recurring episodes. However, all these methods have potential side-effects including nausea, insomnia, hypertension, and heart attacks. Clinical studies have shown that home remedies provide more effective pain relief when compared to usual care.

The best way to deal with it is to understand the root cause behind the trigger. Some of the prevalent triggers are related to dehydration, hypertension, stiff muscles in the neck or shoulder, emotional stress, certain medications, additives or reaction to some food items. Therefore, shifting to natural remedies is a drug-free way to evaluate migraine symptoms. These at-home treatments may help prevent migraines, or at least help reduce their severity and duration:

Hydration is the key

The best way to treat migraine without medication is to drink loads of water or an electrolyte beverage. It has been seen that dehydration is the leading cause of headache. Ensure that the electrolyte beverage, which you are opting for, doesn’t have added sugar or colour in it as these can aggravate the headache. Taking a vitamin C drink is also a good option. One needs to check the sugar content of the drink if the individual has diabetes.

Perform yoga regularly

Research has shown that yoga can be effective for controlling headaches. Yoga is an ancient discipline that promotes a holistic approach to pain management through a combination of breathing techniques and postures. These asanas and pranayamas don’t have any side-effects. Practicing them twice every day under the guidance of a certified trainer will reduce the intensity of migraine pain and help prepare for future attacks.

Try acupuncture

Through this alternative medicine technique, pressure points are identified on the body to provide relieve from pain and other such symptoms. Studies have also credited acupuncture as one of the trusted alternative therapy for people suffering from chronic headaches. Even patients going through throbbing migraine pain, who have tried out sessions with acupuncturists, will also advocate acupuncture being one of the safest non drug options for pain relief during migraine.

Mindful meditation: An effective tactic

Mindful meditation involves focusing one’s attention at the current moment with a non-judgmental set of mind. This in a way helps to reduce the stress, which is one of the most common migraine triggers. Mind-body techniques like meditation and resting for sometime may relieve headaches by alleviating underlying stress.

Exercise

Regular exercise helps in reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine attack. But, don’t forget the fact that vigorous exercise can be detrimental to migraine. Exercise actually helps to ward off stress, which is a common migraine trigger. When we exercise we release feel good hormones, which are also considered as the body’s natural painkillers and anti-depressants. Don’t exercise if you are in the middle of a migraine pain as it will worsen your condition.

Self-massage can be helpful

Self-massage around the temples, shoulders and back of the head can help tension headaches. Massage, either self-massage or working with a massage therapist, can resolve chronic neck and shoulder tension that can cause headaches. It’s always advisable to put pressure on pressure point LI-4, also called Hegu, which is located between the base of your thumb and index finger. It will help to relieve pain and headache.

Natural Migraine Relief Kit

