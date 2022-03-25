Tuberculosis cases has increased in lockdown & post lockdown in India

Mumbai- TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, nearly 4000 lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. Each year, we commemorate World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 63 million lives since the year 2000. Tuberculosis (TB), the second (after COVID- 19) deadliest infectious killer, is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs. It can spread when people who are sick with TB expel bacteria into the air – for example, by coughing. On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day Zynova Shalby Hospital Ghatkopar has conducted a talk where Tuberculous and chest Diseases Specialist and Pulmonologist Dr. Tanvi Bhatt delivered a lecture on immune system & TB precaution. Pulmonologist from Zynova Shalby Hospital Dr. Tanvi Bhatt said, “A comprehensive assessment is required for any fever lasting more than two weeks, or weight loss or poor appetite or prolonged cough or diarrhoea – any change in health status needs to be monitored by a qualified health professional because 27 % of the world’s TB cases have been found in India. The longer a person goes undiagnosed, and the later treatment begins, the more likely an infectious disease is to spread, sicken and kill. Many new cases of TB are attributable to five risk factors: undernutrition, HIV infection, alcohol use disorders, smoking and diabetes. TB is preventable and curable, about 85% of people who develop TB disease can be successfully treated with a 6-month drug regimen; treatment has the added benefit of curtailing onward transmission of infection. India has an TB incidence rate of 192 cases per 100,000 of population.“

Explaining Covid-19 & Tuberculosis co-relation Dr. Prasad Padwal, Pulmonologist from Apex Hospitals Mulund said, “In many cases, people also confused the symptoms of TB with Covid-19. During the lockdown people could not access Hospitals, as most of the hospitals converted into Covid Hospitals, so most patients with other ailments were neither accepted nor treated. The reason for the increased probability of tuberculosis in post-Covid patients are factors like altered immunity, lung inflammation and stress due to Covid, use of steroids for Covid treatment and worsening of blood sugar control. Poverty and a lack of financial resources are also associated with malnutrition, poor housing conditions, substance misuse, and HIV/AIDS incidence. These factors often contribute to a weakened immune system and are accordingly correlated with a higher susceptibility to TB in India.”