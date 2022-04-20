U GRO Capital collaborates with India Health Link to create Emergency Health Services for Covid related Healthcare Infrastructure in India

U GRO Capital, a listed MSME lending fintech platform, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Health Link (IHL), a digital health and medical device start-up, to support building Covid Infrastructure through IHL’s solutions – health Pods (hPod) and IHL Care platform.

Reserve Bank of India on May 7th, 2021 has provided Rs. 50000 Crores on tap Term Liquidity facility to easy access to Emergency Health Services. Through this scheme Banks are incentivised for quick delivery of credit for building Covid related Healthcare Infrastructure, Banks can do this lending either directly or through intermediary financial entities regulated by RBI.

The healthcare sector has been one of the prominent sectors for U GRO Capital’s credit offerings. Its Doctor loan service is exclusively designed for doctors, which offers collateral free loans of upto INR 25 lacs, with minimum documentation and quick approvals. It also provides small business loans of upto INR 20 lacs for healthcare sectors covering profiles like pharmacies, imagine centres, pathology labs, among others. U GRO Capital has received term lending support from State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Canara Bank for onward lending under this scheme of RBI.

hPod is an innovative first-of-its-kind stand-alone health kiosk providing non-invasive (automated) screening of more than 20 essential vital parameters including Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, 6 Lead ECG, Temperature, Respiratory rate, Oxygen Saturation, Height, Weight, BMI, Body mass composition etc. under 5 minutes and it is also a great tool for monitoring, detection and maintenance of Covid cases immediately.

U GRO Capital expects to disburse around Rs. 200 Crores loans up till June 2022 under this scheme and it expect IHL Care to be a big contributor to this effort through this partnership.