Understanding Male Sexual Health: Lifestyle Choices and Infertility Dr. Karishma Dafle from Nova IVF Fertility, Pune

Starting a family is something many couples dream of. But, some couples may find it difficult to conceive and become parents. The reason behind this could also be the fertility condition of the couple. Infertility is a common issue in men, they are equal contributors in a couple’s fertility journey.

Problems such as ejaculation the difficulty, inability to maintain an erection, pain, and swelling in the testicle area, decreased facial or body hair, or chromosomal and even hormonal abnormality and low sperm count all account for male infertility. Male infertility is a common occurrence in this day and age and requires immediate medical attention. It is imperative that a couple facing challenges to conceive naturally seek the required help from a fertility specialist.

The fertility of a male tends to depend on the quantity and quality of the sperm. Male infertility causes due to low sperm production, abnormal sperm function, or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. Moreover, illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems, lifestyle choices, and other factors can also be culprits.

Lifestyle Choices affecting male fertility:

Smoking: It is no brainer that smoking is injurious to health. But, are you aware? It can also have a negative effect on the sperms as the nicotine leads to an imbalance in one’s body that is known as oxidative stress. This can impact one’s sperm quality and even induce infertility. Moreover, substance abuse can also lower the quality of the sperm. Thus, quitting smoking if you want to conceive successfully is the need of the hour.

Obesity: Obesity is the mother of all diseases and requires timely intervention as it can invite many other ailments that can be fatal. A BMI above 30 can have a negative impact on sperm quality, as fat deposits can overload and influence the metabolism of androgens (the hormones in male traits and reproductive activity), mainly testosterone. This causes significant alterations in sperm development. Hence, staying in top shape and embracing a healthy lifestyle can do the trick.

Injuries to one’s genital area: You will be shocked to know that testicular injury can also lead to infertility if you fail to protect your testes while playing a rough sport such as martial arts, cycling, and so on. See to it that you wear proper gear and stay safe and away from injuries.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhoea or chlamydia can also induce male infertility by altering sperm quality. While severe and chronic cases of these infections can cause obstruction. Any sign of infection should be diagnosed and treated with appropriate medication.

Ageing: After 35, one’s reproductive health may decline. Biological clock for both men and women is no joke. Hence, one should get married at the right time and plan for a baby, accordingly.

Tumours: Do you know that cancers and nonmalignant tumours take a toll on male reproductive organs directly, through the glands that release hormones related to reproduction, such as the pituitary gland, or through unknown causes. Even radiation or chemotherapy can lead to male fertility.

Varicocele: can be described as a swelling of the veins that drain the testicle. It’s the most common reversible cause of male infertility and lowers sperm quality. It can be treated with the help of surgery.