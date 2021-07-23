Unwanted 21 Days from the house of Mankind Pharma launches #UnwantedGyaanSeSavdhaan Campaign

The campaign encourages contraception, family planning, and attempting to break the taboo that revolves around such topics

Unwanted 21 Days, the regular oral contraceptive from the house of Mankind Pharma, has launched a campaign #UnwantedGyaanSeSavdhaan. The campaign intends to mobilise the young population of India, especially newly married couples to know the importance of family planning. The campaign initiates conversations to understand their access to information and services related to reproductive health.

The video campaign has a wedding ceremony as the central theme and showcases two individuals getting married and the immediate question asked by their respective families, “how soon will they get to see a grandchild?” The campaign highlights how the society awaits impatiently to hear the ‘good news’ and they start hinting at their advancing age and how the couple is depriving their parents of the pleasure of playing with their grandchildren.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to normalise the conversation around contraception, family planning and raise awareness in a fun, relatable, and engaging manner. While age is a factor that a couple needs to consider, that should not be the only reason for them to have a child before they are ready.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager – Sales and Marketing of Mankind Pharma, said, “There has been a lot of debate around the right time to conceive and we feel that every couple has the freedom to choose when they can plan their pregnancy. As a contraceptive brand, we are trying to raise awareness towards family planning as it helps in improving maternal health, child survival, reducing the number of abortions, and woman empowerment.”

The campaign video is launched in Hindi and adapted in three other languages: Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali.

“Unwanted – 21 Days Tab” is an oral contraceptive. “Unwanted – 21 Days Tab” is a simple, effective, and safe reversible contraceptive for women, who want to delay their pregnancy or space the next child.

Link to YouTube Video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7u-weWxYdo