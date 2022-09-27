Unwanted 21 launches multilingual campaign to celebrate World Contraception Day

New Delhi, 27th September 2022: Unwanted 21, the regular oral contraceptive brand from Mankind Pharma, has launched a multilingual campaign on the occasion of World Contraception Day. The brand has associated with popular Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni, along with three influencers to mark the celebration of World Contraception Day.

World Contraception Day, which falls on 26th September every year is aimed at creating awareness about contraceptive options along with family planning. The day is marked to talk about various birth control methods available, while reiterating the importance of reproductive health and practicing safe and protected intercourse.

As part of the campaign, Unwanted 21 took the conversation further and integrated female perspective into the narrative which aligned better with the purpose of the occasion.

The brand has associated with Puja Banerjee, Prarthana Behere and Hruta Durgule for better reception of the message by the audience. The campaign urges women to come forward and exercise their right to take decisions for their pregnancy. It effectively brings out the message that where women are leaving no stones unturned in conquering the world with their prominent leading roles in all spheres of work and life, they are way behind in the league when it comes to making decisions for pregnancy. Unwanted 21 tries to break this notion and aims to motivate women to take control of their pregnancy and the time gap they want to give for the next child.

Observing the occasion of World Contraception Day, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice-President- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “While aligning with the spirit of World Contraception Day, we wanted to initiate a new conversation that spoke about the importance of women as well to participate in the decision-making of pregnancy in the society. Even today stereotypical thinking prevails where the right to decide the birth of a child still lies in the hands of family and men. Motherhood is a very beautiful phase in one’s life, but it can become difficult and tiring if you enter the phase unwillingly or forcefully.”

