Quote from Dr. Ayurvedic Expert Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti on National Nutrition Week 2021

“Healthy food habits play a vital role in the growth of an individual and are necessary for overall holistic development and lifestyle. Starting from as early as breastfeeding to old-age, the food we take helps us build the right habits.

Breastfeeding is one of the most crucial parts of the early stage of life, and the child should be fed sufficiently from childhood to avoid future health complications, so accordingly the mother is suggested to have nutritious food to make sure the child gets the right amount of nutrition.

Feeding smartly right from the start not only helps the kids to remain healthy but can exclude so many health complications in the future. Kids should be taught to have options for breakfast, instead of having bread butter they can have chickpea crepe (chilla), boiled eggs, ragi porridge, and protein shake made from nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Growing up it’s important to focus on having a balanced diet depending on one’s age, lifestyle, illness and family history. A nutrition diet should be followed as advised by an expert. Ayurveda being a 5000-year-old ancient medical science has always focussed on the quality lifestyle of Healthy living and from the start has had a special emphasis on “Ahara” (diet) and “Anna”(Food) that results in good well-being of an individual. Nutritious and quality food nourishes one’s mind, soul, and body.

For a healthy lifestyle, according to Ayurveda, one should try to include the following nutrients in their daily diet:

High fiber grains, millets, cooked vegetables, beans and lentils, eggs, fruits like papaya and pomegranate, mung beans. Also add lots of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander, cumin to the food.

Exclude:

Sour foods like raw foods, foods that are high in inflammation like sugar, sour food, Processed meat, foods made with white flour, cheese, and butter.”

