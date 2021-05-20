Uttam Group sets up 8 oxygen plants in record time to ease oxygen shortage in Delhi

New Delhi: Uttam Group of Companies, a multinational industry leader in Energy and Healthcare, has taken charge of handling, installing and maintaining oxygen plants that were sent to India from France to help ease the oxygen shortages experienced at hospitals over the last two weeks due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Group has executed eight oxygen generation plants in eight different locations in just six days. The Govt of France has chosen Uttam Group to deliver, execute and maintain their gift of eight oxygen generation plants to the Govt of India. The oxygen plants have been set up at Dharamshila Naraina Cancer Hospital, Apollo Hospital, B.L. Kapoor Memorial Hospital, Air Force Station Palam, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital and TIMS in Hyderabad.

These are RX400 + HP 180 generator + cylinder filling systems and together will add 400 cylinders daily to the system.

Mr Karan Bhatia, CEO, Uttam Group, said: “The hospital infrastructure in India is majorly dependent on external sources for oxygen supply, Large hospital setups are running on liquid oxygen tanks installed in their premises, but small hospitals are managing with their cylinder banks depending on gas suppliers, The plants will make the hospitals self-reliant for their oxygen requirement. It’s a step towards AATMNIRBHAR BHARAT.”

The government of NCT of Delhi has placed an order of 21 oxygen generators with the Uttam Group. Recently, all these units were installed in various government hospitals in Delhi. The production capacity of these oxygen generation plants is between 300 to 500 LPM. These units have been manufactured by Novair France.

Uttam Group has been working very closely with the Indian armed forces. It has supplied a specially designed oxygen generator for DRDO, which is successfully operating at over 16,000 ft altitude.

DGAFMSD has also placed an order for 35 units of military-grade oxygen generators for the Indian Army from the 20th of May onwards to various army locations. These generators are NATO grade.

The Group is also providing 11 oxygen generators to various locations in the North East region under a United Nations Development (UNDP) project. The units are already in transit from Delhi to Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh and will be installed on June 15. The production capacity of these plants is from 150 LPM to 1050 LPM, which is equivalent to 30 D Type cylinders to 110 D Type cylinders filling per day.

Prestigious organisations like Capgemini and IFCCI have placed orders for a total of 10 generators till now. This number is expected to be doubled shortly Many standalone hospitals too have placed generator orders with the company.