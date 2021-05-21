Vaccination can mitigate COVID-19 infection for Long-Term

Vaccination can mitigate COVID-19 for the long term and drive India towards being a Covid free Nation. We have become the world hub for vaccines and if we depend on the three vaccines, the estimate is that by July- August, we will have enough doses to inoculate majority of the citizens which will helping curb the rapid spread of the virus in the country. Covishield and Covaxin are equally good for vaccination. The vaccine is not a cure but a protection against the disease and the severity of the disease is significantly lesser post vaccination mentioned Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity Hospital in the Management Committee Meeting of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2020-2021.

Dr. Naresh Trehan opined that there will be severe post covid syndrome in many people who have recovered from the infection in the second wave. We are designing post covid rehabilitation program which will help strengthen the lungs and bring them back into healthy condition.

Imparting clinical knowledge about Mucormycosis, Dr. Naresh Trehan explained that the black fungus is always present in the atmosphere, it enter and attacks those who are immune- compromised, as their resistance to fight infection is affected. Those on threat are the patients who have been on prolonged use of high dose steroids and are diabetic, with sugar levels going hey wire due to medication, are increasingly susceptible to this fungus attack.. Some of the symptoms are a cold stuffy nose, tingling sensation on cheeks, and black spots in the oral cavity. It can be treated effectively if diagnosed at the earliest but if it spreads beyond the sinuses and enters the brain it can be deadly. It is advised that people with high steroid medication and diabetes be careful about examining themselves and should consult doctors in case any symptoms arise.

While deliberating about the second wave, Dr. Trehan mentioned that the second wave is highly transmissible and we were aware that there will be a second wave, as expected. Not skewing the blame towards any single entity, Dr Trehan mentioned that the Nation fell prey of the second wave due to the collective fault of all of us and it has indeed caused too much harm to the nation. The personal protection i.e. principles of covid appropriate behavior were not followed by the citizens along with the gatherings and continued celebrations of festivities which made this virus mutate and spread rapidly , leading to immense loss of lives, across the Nation.

He mentioned that we tried to cope up with the oxygen supply and demand in the best possible way with the help of the industry. The staggered lockdown in North India has helped in breaking the chain, the numbers of new cases are on the decline but the demand for oxygen and other equipment is going up in South India, now.

Talking about the 1st wave of the pandemic, he mentioned that the 1st wave was highly contagious. Indians very soon picked that masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene and also understood that we didn’t have all the resources to take care of the pandemic but due to the National lockdown there was breakage in the chain of spread; helped repurpose the medical facilities and repurpose the industry to provide us vital types of equipment that helped us to fight the pandemic. We also understood that it was infectious but the mortality was low and by the lockdown was lifted, we were ready with our treatments. Dr. Trehan also explained the sequential therapy and pathophysiology of covid-19.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while moderating the session lauded the diligent efforts of Dr. Naresh Trehan in handling the severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and extending selfless service to the countrymen in these crucial times. Mr Aggarwal also thanked Dr Trehan for time and again educating the citizens to fight against the Novell Corona Virus.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while delivering a formal vote of thanks to the delegates and participants appreciated the efforts of Dr. Naresh Trehan for being a front-line warrior during the pandemic. He suggested that government should do vaccine procurement centrally which will help them in better negotiation, better cost, and seamless supply of the vaccine.

