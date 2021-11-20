VAHDAM India becomes the first Indian brand to partner with (RED)

Digitally native, global Indian wellness brand, VAHDAM® India has partnered with (RED), a nonprofit organization, to fight against pandemics such as AIDS and COVID. It is the first Indian brand to partner with (RED).

As part of the (VAHDAM)RED partnership, running from October 2021 through November 2022, VAHDAM India has committed a minimum donation of $100,000 to support the fight against pandemics,such as AIDS and COVID, and protect global health programs.

One hundred percent of the money raised by (RED)’s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest. To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest funders for global health, helping more than 220 million people.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO of VAHDAM India said, “Given the devastating toll COVID has taken on India and countries around the globe, we wanted to do our part in fighting the pandemic. We are proud to partner with (RED) and joining a league of iconic brands that share a commitment towards ensuring global health and equity, by helping build resilient healthcare systems that are equipped to fight the pandemic. This is our small contribution in the fight against the Covid Pandemic”

(RED) has partnered with with some of the world’s most iconic brands like Apple, Amazon, Bank of America, Durex, Louis Vuitton, Salesforce amongst others and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund.

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world’s most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

All (RED) products (over 40) are available on VAHDAM’s storefront.

VAHDAM® India has a strong social purpose and is a Certified Climate & Plastic Neutral Brand. It also directs 1% of its revenue towards the education of tea growers’ children under its social initiative, ‘TEAch Me’ & recently partnered with BYJUS, the world’s highest-valued EdTech company to make available 100,000 academic programs to the tea grower’s children, absolutely free of cost.

In 2020, VAHDAM India raised $100,000 to facilitate increased aid and relief efforts to combat COVID-19. Now, with the newly launched (VAHDAM)RED partnership, VAHDAM India continues its commitment to these efforts.

VAHDAM® India which has taken India’s finest teas, spices & superfoods to markets like the US, Canada, Europe & more recently raised 174 crores raising its total funding till date to over 290 crores. It has been endorsed organically by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore amongst others.