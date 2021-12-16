vDS Laboratories Announces Launch of Innovative 100% Vegan Science-Backed Skincare

After years of research and development to bring something new and fresh to the skincare market, and with the help of top dermatologists from around the world, DS Laboratories brings to market its new SKINNOVATIONS line, offering effective, novel, results-driven formulations with an Advanced Nanosome Delivery Technology system for better product efficacy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring these products to market and to introduce our new line of skincare products to consumers that understand the value of a scientific and clean approach to product formulations that will make a meaningful difference in their lives,” said Fernando Tamez, CEO of DS Healthcare Group. “We’ve been working alongside some of the best dermatologists in the world in formulating these results-driven products.”

Starting on December 16, 2021, DS Laboratories will launch six core skincare serums, including Vitamin C 35%, with the highest concentration of Vitamin C on the market, and a unique Multicomplex Hyaluronic Booster.

“We’re responding to growing consumer demand with our SKINNOVATIONS line, which addresses their concerns with a scientific, clean approach to beauty products,” said VP of Global E-Commerce & Digital Strategy, Pablo Palatnik.

The SKINNOVATIONS line will launch online and follow an omnichannel approach, being distributed globally in over 50 countries through dermatologists’ offices and pharmacies, as well as through the web.

“This clinical grade skincare line helps prevent and improve skin aging with the best active ingredients for all ages and needs,” said Dr Antonella Tosti who is a Fredric Brandt Endowed Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami.