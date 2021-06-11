Vedanta hands over 100-bed medical infrastructure at GMCH to support Goa Govt. in combating COVID

Goa: Delivering on its commitment to ramp up Goa’s healthcare infrastructure and support the State Govt in the fight against COVID, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business has handed over a 100-bed medical infrastructure to Goa Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim.

The medical infrastructure provided will comprise of 20 critical care beds and 80 oxygenated bedsequipped with 10 ventilators and essential equipment, including central monitoring system, ABG machine and X- ray machines.

The handover ceremony at GMCH was held in the distinguished presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa- Dr.Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Health Minister of Goa- Mr. Vishwajit Rane, Hon’ble MLA of Santa Cruz constituency- Mr. Antonio Fernandes, Hon’ble MLA of St.Andre constituency – Mr. Francisco Silveira, Dean of GMC-Dr. S.M. Bandekar, CEO, Iron and Steel Business of Vedanta Limited-Mr.Sauvick Mazumdar along with the GMC Staff, representatives from state administration and senior executives from Vedanta.

Vedanta group has pledged Rs. 150 Cr. for combating COVID second wave across the country in addition to Rs.201 Cr. contribution during first wave of COVID last year. In addition to fully equipped 100-bed medical infrastructure at Goa Medical College, Vedanta has also provided support to Goa Govt. in combating COVID by providing 200 oxygen concentrators, 125 jumbo oxygen cylinders and ensuring daily supply of 3 tonnes of free liquid medical oxygen to Goa Govt. during second wave of COVID. So far over 100 tonnes of liquid Medical Oxygen has been supplied to the Goa Govt.

Speaking at the Handover ceremony at GMCH, Dr.Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goasaid”Iappreciate Shri. Anil Agarwal and Vedanta for providing much needed support during this unprecedented situation to contribute to the efforts of Goa Govt, in combating COVID. Goa Govt. is doing everything possible to help people & provide best healthcare facility in the state to contain the spread of the COVID.During this pandemic many corporates supported Govt. across the country in big way to combat COVID and Vedanta is one amongst them. Vedanta contributed significantly through CSR activities in Goa and to help us fight COVID with spending close to Rs. 10 crores. Vedanta have provided oxygen concentrators and provided the best health facilities here at Goa Medical College. Also, Vedanta providing free liquid oxygen from Amona and Navelim plant daily to Govt.”

Mr. Vishwajit Rane, Hon’ble Health Minister of Goa,appreciated Vedanta’s endeavour in supporting Govt. in combating COVID & Said “I applaud Vedantafor this support at the right time.Today, here, in this hospital, we have the new care unit which is totally supported and commissioned by Vedanta Group. I would like to thank Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar and the whole of Vedanta family for having supported the cause of the Government of Goa and coming forward with the required support. This will help us in further strengthening our battle against COVID.I would also like to thank all the Doctors and the frontline warriors for their hard work.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel Business of Vedanta Limited said “Upgradation of healthcare facilities is extremely important in response to the COVID pandemic, which has put tremendous stress on existing healthcare infrastructure. Our collective endeavour is to support Goa Government, and I am sure this 100-bed fully-equipped medical infrastructure at GMCH will help in strengthening the medical facilities in the state thereby, ultimately helping the people of Goa during this unprecedented situation”