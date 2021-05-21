Vedanta supports Govt of Odisha with oxygen cylinders for COVID treatment

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, is providing filled medical oxygen cylinders to the Government of Odisha as part of its support to the fight against the second wave of COVID pandemic. A total of 2000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. The medical oxygen cylinders were handed over to the state government on 20th May 2021 in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Mr. Nitin Jawale, Managing Director – Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) and Ms. Yamini Sarangi, IAS, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). Senior officials from the state government and Vedanta Ltd were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Dy. CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “Vedanta stands firmly with the people of Odisha in the fight against COVID. As part of our efforts, we have supplied the oxygen cylinders to the state government so that uninterrupted oxygen supply is maintained for treatment of COVID patients. In the first wave of the pandemic, we made efforts towards controlling the spread of the disease across our operations by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and the communities and supported the government healthcare authorities in their efforts. We are committed to support the government in this critical situation and mitigate the health hazards posed by the second wave of the pandemic.”

Appreciating Vedanta’s initiatives, Mr. Nitin Jawale, Managing Director – IPICOL, said, “Oxygen is now a critical requirement in saving the lives of the COVID-affected people. In such a crucial situation, it is appreciable that Vedanta has come forward and has taken the efforts to supply the oxygen cylinders to the government. This reflects on the responsibility and commitment of Vedanta towards the people of Odisha. Vedanta has always been at the forefront to support the government authorities – both at the local operational level as well as the state level.”

The company has plans to further augment COVID management efforts by the state government by setting up about 300 bed COVID care facilities in Odisha. In its areas of operations, Vedanta is supporting the District COVID Hospital at Jharsuguda in treating the affected populace from the region. In Bhawanipatna at Kalahandi district, the company recently provided 10,000 RT PCR testing kits to the District Government Hospital. Vedanta is also aiding local administrations in carrying out vaccination drives in the periphery of its plants.

Over the past year, Vedanta has extended support to bolster the state’s COVID prevention effort in various ways:

· 92,000 units of highly specialised Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were provided to the Government of Odisha.

· Thousands of daily wage earners and under-served families were provided with rations and meals

· Over 2 lakh masks, soaps and safety kits were freely distributed to the needy. The masks are being made by women of Vedanta-supported self-help groups, thus providing them a means of livelihood in these tough times

· Hundreds of awareness sessions on COVID-19 were conducted across remote villages

· Intensive fumigation and disinfection of public places, including public offices was carried out in the areas of Vedanta’s operations

· Extensive support was provided to local farmers to sustain their livelihood during lockdowns

Vedanta Aluminium & Power, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, producing half of India’s aluminium at 1.96 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21, and is also one of the largest private power producers in the country. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelters, alumina refinery and power plants and spread across India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.