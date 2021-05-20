Vedas Cure launches Ayurvedic Face Oils

Vedas Cure recently launched Jojoba oil and Kumkumadi oil, adding two new products to its ayurvedic cosmetics range. The oils are made up of all-natural ingredients and are beneficial for the skin.

Produced from the seeds of the medicinal plant Jojoba, Vedas Cure Jojoba Oil has moisturising properties and acts as a fantastic antioxidant for the skin. It helps in regulating sebum production and makes the skin smooth and moisturised. It avoids oily-looking skin and further prevents acne caused by clogged pores. The antioxidants present in Jojoba Oil by Vedas cure promote the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that provides smoothness and structure to the skin.

As one grows older, the natural production of collagen decreases which results in dull and dry-looking skin. “Jojoba oil, with its anti-inflammatory properties, is highly effective for treating skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin. It helps delay the signs of ageing, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, fighting cold sores, soothes sunburns, and deeply hydrates the skin. It also encourages hair growth in people who are experiencing balding,” says Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure.

Kumkumadi oil by Vedas cure contains 24k gold dust for glowing, spotless and radiant skin. Kumkumadi oil is excellent for treating pigmentation, discoloration, and dark spots on the skin. It contains Licorice root extracts, an ayurvedic skin lightening ingredient that helps treat pigmentation and discoloration caused by exposure to the sun. It also helps in reducing the dark marks caused by scars and wounds.

Along with brightening the skin tone, Kumkumadi oil also enhances the natural glow, removes fine lines, reduces signs of ageing while preventing wrinkles and acne scars. It is a fantastic product for improving overall skin health and gives a natural glow to the skin.

“Both Jojoba oil and Kumkumadi oil by Vedas Cure are highly beneficial for the skin. The natural ingredients and components make them safe and suitable for all skin types. Unlike many other essential oils, they don’t need to be diluted and can be applied directly to the skin. However, we do recommend a patch test before full application like any other cosmetic product. These can also be added into homemade masks to treat acne, pimples, and other skin conditions.” shares Chawla.