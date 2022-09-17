Vedas Cure provides a sustainable medicinal trove in a thriving Ayurvedic industry

New Delhi,17 Sep2022: Hailing the theme for this year’s Ayurveda Day, ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’, an online Ayurvedic healthcare center, Vedas Cure has platformed itself as an efficient and reliable seller of Ayurvedic medicines and earned the trust of millions of buyers.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) recently underlined the Ayurveda Day 2022 plan and talked about the proliferation of Ayurvedic knowledge from top to bottom ranks. The Ayurvedic market is booming and the reliance on Indian ancient and holistic knowledge systems has increased. After Covid-19, Ayurveda products have seen a cumulative increase in sales and have been rapidly growing their customer base, both nationally and internationally.

Since its inception, Vedas Cure has endorsed the importance of home-grown, natural healing medicines and provided sustainable and long-lasting wellness to its customers.

Its founder, Vikas Chawla, professed his deep admiration for the traditional medicinal heritage of India and is famous for implementing Ayurvedic erudition in the creation of its medicines and wellness products.

Vedas Cure develops and sells Ayurvedic tablets, oils, syrups, and cosmetics for skin-care-related problems and other diseases like skin pigmentation, diabetes, constipation, arthritis, etc. It has also broken the glass ceiling and created products for shame-inducing issues like piles, and vaginal white discharges, among others.

Founded in 2014, Vedas Cure has become a renowned brand in the Ayurvedic sector. The collaborative research by IIT, Delhi, and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar revealed a startling finding, increasing consumers’ trust in Ayurvedic intellectual heritage. The study published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge showed that Yoga and Ayurveda are two long-standing essences of Indian cultural legacy that might treat high-risk cases of Covid-19.

Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure, said, “Vedas Cure has always been a flagbearer of ancient knowledge systems and has helped ancillary industries to thrive. It talks about setting long-term health-centric goals. Lifestyle changes should be the focus, and understanding individual body needs is a prerequisite. Providing short-term relief from diseases is not our objective. We emphasize promoting a sustainable Ayurvedic wellness regime which prevents those problems from occurring in the first place.”